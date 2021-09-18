Students benefit from in-person learning and keeping kids healthy and in classrooms is a priority.  

Currently, Otter Tail County is considered a high COVID-19 transmission area. With elevated  

positive cases and higher test positivity rates, it will take active community engagement and  

support to help keep kids in the classroom again this year.  

“As a pediatrician, I’m all about helping kids be healthy, strong, and set up for success. It’s up to  all of us to help safely return kids to the classroom, resume activities and normalize this school  year,” said Dr. Angela Folstad, pediatrician at Lake Region Healthcare. 

A safe return to school includes layering all the available mitigation measures:

1. Get vaccinated for COVID-19. Everyone 12 years and older is eligible. 

2. Wear masks indoors, including those who are fully vaccinated. 

3. Maintain physical distance between others. 

4. Get tested.  

5. Stay home if you are sick.

6. Wash your hands and other surfaces frequently. 

“Otter Tail County Public Health supports the current CDC and MDH recommendations of  

universal masking indoors due to the level of COVID-19 transmission we are seeing in the  

community, this includes in school settings, and unfortunately is regardless of vaccination  

status,” public health director, Jody Lien, commented.  It’s also important to make sure your child is up to date with all recommended vaccines,  

including the influenza vaccine this fall. Schedule child and teen wellness checkups and dental  appointments. Teach and encourage preventive behaviors at school and model healthy behaviors at home. 

More information is available at ottertailcountymn.us about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Look for upcoming flu shot clinics in your community.

