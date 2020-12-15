The end of December will mark six months since Otter Tail County began offering its Smart911 emergency alerts and enhanced 911 services system to area residents and visitors. The system allows residents and travelers to receive localized weather and other emergency alerts and provides an opportunity to create a secured safety profile – including household, medical, vehicle, pet and emergency contact information – which can be shared with emergency responders when 911 is called for assistance.
Since May 2020:
• 3,650 households have created safety profiles.
• 2,300 911 callers seeking help have been more accurately located by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
• 400 people have called 911 seeking help and their safety profile has been available to assist emergency responders.
• 3,000 residents and visitors have registered to receive tornado and severe thunderstorm alerts directly to their phone and/or computer.
For those already registered and receiving alerts, the county reminds participants that after six months of inactivity within their account, they will be asked to log in and confirm or update their information.
“The profile update reminders are a great way to ensure that everyone’s information remains accurate within the system, so we can know that all alerts are reaching the right person and the information emergency responders are provided is correct,” said Otter Tail County emergency manager Patrick Waletzko.
Reminders are sent from Smart911 two weeks before the six-month date and continue once a week for a month after. If an account holder does not sign into their account by then, they are removed from the system.
Registration for Smart911 is available on the county website or by contacting the county’s emergency management program. Assistance to update existing information is also available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.