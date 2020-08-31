According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 48,000 Americans die by suicide every year. That averages one suicide death every 11 minutes. It is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
One way to help lower this statistic is to talk about it. Having open conversations about mental health and emotional struggles helps reduce the stigma – which is what prevents some people from seeking the help they need.
“The rate of suicide in our country, state and Otter Tail County is of great concern. All of us play a role in the prevention of suicide. When someone is exhibiting any of the signs listed, reach out to them, ask questions, provide support, seek resources,” shares Deb Sjostrom, Otter Tail County Department of Human Services director.
Warning signs
Reach out for professional help if you or someone you know is showing any of the following warning signs:
• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
• Talking about being a burden to others.
• Giving away prized possessions.
• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
• Acting anxious or agitated, behaving recklessly.
• Sleeping too little or too much.
• Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
• Displaying extreme mood swings.
Jim Olson, veterans service officer, adds, “Nationally the suicide rate for veterans is one and a half times that for adult non-veterans. Veteran suicide is a real problem and happens here in Otter Tail County. If you are a veteran or know a veteran that is struggling with mental health, we encourage you to use the vast resources at the VA, vet center, or local resources such as mobile mental-health crisis response.”
Resources
There are several ways you can get help. If you are employed or have insurance, you can call the behavioral health phone number on the back of your health insurance card or see if your employer offers an employee assistance program (EAP). You can also call a local counseling office and schedule an urgent appointment. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/index.html.
People who text MN to 741741 will be connected with a counselor who will help defuse the crisis and connect the texter to local resources. Crisis Text Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The mobile mental-health crisis team is available for both adults and children. Professionals trained in crisis assessment, counseling and support are available and when needed, will dispatch a team of professionals to where the person is at. They can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1-800-223-4512.
If you have lost a loved one to suicide, the impact can be intense and overwhelming. Know that you do not have to cope alone. Talk to a caring professional or join a support group to help you heal and move forward. Join the movement to #StopSuicide and together, we can save lives.
