It shouldn’t surprise anyone that, even as a teen-ager, Otter Tail County’s future auditor/treasurer was making wise financial decisions.
Wayne Stein was still a student at Fergus Falls High School when he decided on a career in the accounting field and began looking at colleges. He opted to stay in his hometown and enroll at M State (then called Fergus Falls Community College) for the most practical of reasons.
“I got a job (during) my senior year in high school,” Stein says, “and going to M State allowed me to live at home, keep the job and save some money.”
Stein earned his associate degree in accounting from M State in 1979, then graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1981. His first job after college was working for the Minnesota state auditor’s office, assigned to a team based in Detroit Lakes.
“Otter Tail County was one of the counties this team audited,” he explains. “In fact, it was the first county I was involved with after being hired by the Office of the State Auditor.”
In 1983, Stein returned to Fergus Falls when an accounting position opened up with Otter Tail County, where he has worked ever since. He ran for and was elected auditor in 1990, and in 2014 he was elected to the newly combined position of county auditor and treasurer.
During even number years, Stein is the county’s lead election administrator, but in odd-numbered years his primary focus is on current tax calculations and delinquent tax management.
Although it has been close to 40 years since Stein was on campus as a student, he has fond memories of his time at M State, especially cheering on the Spartan basketball team. One of the biggest advantages of attending M State, he says, were the smaller classes that let students connect with their instructors.
Now Stein connects with M State in a different way: In his role as election administrator, he appreciates the college’s cooperation in serving as the site for election judge training and polling for both primary and general elections.
“The college has always been very accommodating, allowing me to use their facilities on the dates I need, and they have excellent staff to assist with any technology needs that I have,” he says. “The college staff is very easy to work with, and the facilities are perfect for the type of training that I provide.”
And from the vantage point of his current office in the Otter Tail County Government Services Center – only a mile from the M State campus – Stein sees that the college has much to offer to current and future students, who he said “have many opportunities for a quality education.”
