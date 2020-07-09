After Wednesday’s tornado near Dalton, a few questions were brought up about Otter Tail County’s Outdoor Warning Sirens. In speaking with Patrick Waletzko, safety and emergency services director, the county answered common questions asked by the community.
Q: How many outdoor warning sirens are in Otter Tail County?
A: There are currently 27 outdoor warning sirens in Otter Tail County. They are located in Battle Lake, Bluffton, Clitherall, Dalton, Deer Creek, Dent, Elizabeth, Fergus Falls, Henning, New York Mills, Pelican Rapids, Parkers Prairie, Perham, Richville, Rothsay, Underwood, Vergas and Vining.
Q: Whose responsibility is it to maintain sirens?
A: Cities/townships that have outdoor warning sirens purchase and maintain their own sirens. Not all cities/townships have sirens.
Q: When Does Otter Tail County sound sirens?
A: Testing — outdoor warning sirens are tested at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. Tornado warning — upon receiving notification of a tornado warning from the National Weather Service: Otter Tail County Dispatch will determine the area under the warning and notify affected public safety agencies of the warning. Local law enforcement or fire personnel will determine the need to activate the community’s siren(s), and either request dispatch to activate them or do so locally. If the notification is life-threatening and immediate, sirens may be activated by dispatch for the community affected or by the city as appropriate. Public safety official’s request — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office will sound sirens upon the request of a local public safety official, to alert the public to an emergency that requires action.
For Your Safety
Outdoor warning sirens are meant to be heard by residents/visitors who are outdoors and passing through the community. When sirens sound, always seek shelter and tune to local radio, television, or NOAA weather radio for more information. When the sirens sound, they will run for three minutes and stop. The threat of severe weather does not stop when the sirens stop! Continue to shelter and stay tuned to local weather information for updates. Otter Tail County and cities do not issue an “all-clear” tone. Such a signal may be confusing in the event of additional warnings. Otter Tail County (and many media sources) has tools that can send warnings to your telephone and email. NOAA weather radios are also a good tool to warn residents of severe weather – whether indoors or outdoors.
