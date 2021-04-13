As part of the Otter Tail County Story Mapping Project, those working with the project are calling on residents of Otter Tail County, especially in approximately a 10-mile radius from Glendalough State Park, for their own “star stories.”
Community members observations, impressions and insights will be published on the Otter Tail County Story Mapping website, Starry Skies Otter Tail County (StarrySkiesOTC.org) website, and Glendalough State Park Park Partners Facebook page.
The 10-mile radius from Glendalough State Park includes the cities of Battle Lake, Ottertail City, Henning, Vining, Clitheral, Underwood, Amor and Maine, and lakes of Otter Tail, West and East Battle, Clitheral, Blanche, Round, Walker, Deer, East Lost, the Silver lakes and the Turtle lakes.
Residents are invited to:
• Become more familiar with the constellations and stories of the night sky as understood by the Indigenous people of this area: the Dakota and Anishinaube people (see links below). Link to the Dakota people’s star map and information: web.stcloudstate.edu/aslee/DAKOTAMAP/home.html Link to the Anishinaube people’s star map and Information:
• Find a place unaffected with excessive lighting for best night sky viewing
• Consciously slow down, opening senses and connection to the night sky.
• Visit Starry Skies Otter Tail County website for more information including online or printable submission forms to submit their star story experience. starryskiesotc.org/native-skies-story-project/.
• Submit star stories before April 26, 2021.
Acknowledgements
This activity is part of the Otter Tail County Story Mapping Project, a partnership between Rethos: Places Reimagined, the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Minnesota Historical Society. This project was made possible in part by the people of Minnesota through a grant funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. A special thank you to the partners as well: Starry Skies Otter Tail County, Glendalough Park Partners, Entente Marketing, and Studio Birke.
