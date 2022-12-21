The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners has unanimously passed an interim ordinance that places a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC edibles and beverages in OTC. The ordinance takes effect Feb. 1, 2023 and places a pause on sales until there are measures in place to protect those who call OTC home from the potential negative impacts of these products as well as ways to ensure responsible retailing can be developed.



