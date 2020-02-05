Otter Tail Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at one of the seven sites around the county to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions.
“Our precinct caucuses signal the start of the 2020 elections in Minnesota, which are sure to be some of the most fiercely contested political battles in our state's history,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said. “The way we win in 2020 is by organizing and building power at the grassroots level, which is exactly what DFLers will be doing in community centers and school gymnasiums across Minnesota. The DFL is a people-powered party and our precinct caucuses give everyone, from seasoned activists to the newly engaged, a chance to weigh in on the party's platform, elect local leaders, and shape the future of the DFL. I encourage all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucuses, engage with their neighbors, and make their voices heard.”
Otter Tail County DFL caucuses will be held at seven sites throughout the County for people’s convenience. Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party caucuses set the framework for the grassroots organization of the DFL Party. Precinct chairs and associate chairs are elected, resolutions are written and delegates are elected to represent each precinct at the county and district conventions..
Site 1.Pelican Rapids Public Library,25 Mill Avenue, Pelican Rapids will host the following precincts: Candor, Dora, Dunn, Erhard, Erhards Grove, Lida, Maplewood, Norwegian Grove, Pelican Twp., Pelican Rapids City, Rothsay City, Scambler, Star Lake, Trondhjem and Vergas City.
(Cafeteria Entrance O, Friberg Ave.,)
Site 2.Fergus Falls Kennedy High School, Cafeteria, (Cafeteria Entrance O, off Friberg Ave.) will host the following Fergus Falls precincts: City wards precincts 1-1, 1-2, 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, 4-1, 4-2, Aastad, Aurdal, Buse, Carlisle, Dalton, Dane Prairie, Elizabeth City, Elizabeth Twp., Fergus Falls Twp., Friberg, Orwell, Oscar, Tumuli and Western.
Site 3.Parkers Prairie High School, music room, 411 South Otter Avenue, Parkers Prairie precincts are: Eastern, Effington, Elmo, Leaf Mountain, Parkers Prairie City, Parkers Prairie Twp., Urbank and Woodside.
Site 4.Henning High School, 500 School Avenue, Henning Precincts are: Folden, Girard, Henning City, Henning Twp., Inman, Leaf Lake, and Oak Valley.
Site 5.Perham Middle School, cafetorium, 480 Coney Street, Perham precincts are: Corliss, Dead Lake, Dent, Edna, Gorman, Hobart, Ottertail City, Ottertail Twp., Perham City, Perham Twp., Pine Lake, Richville and Rush Lake.
Site 6.Battle Lake High School cafeteria, 402 Summit Street West, Battle Lake precincts are: Amor, Battle Lake, Clitherall City, Clitherall Twp., Eagle Lake, Everts, Maine, Nidaros, St Olaf, Sverdrup,Tordenskjold, Underwood and Vining.
Site 7.New York Mills High School, 209 N Hayes Ave, New York Mills, MN 56567 Common area (go in the door with the Eagle), the precincts are: Blowers, Bluffton City, Bluffton Twp., Butler, Compton, Deer Creek City, Deer Creek Twp., Homestead, Newton, New York Mills, Otto, Paddock and Wadena Precinct 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.