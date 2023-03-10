TEAM CHALLENGE

Fergus OtterBots prepare a robot for competition Mar. 10 and 11 at the Great Northern Regional Competition in Grand Forks.

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls OtterBots, FIRST FRC Robotics team will compete Mar. 10 and 11 at the Great Northern Regional Competition in Grand Forks.



