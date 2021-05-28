The city of Ottertail first began the “Ottertail City Park Music Series” events in June 2015, kicking off the tradition with a performance by the Fergus Falls jazz band. They have since grown and are preparing for summer with six music events that are free to the public. Two events will be held during each of the summer months and all are held on a Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Music in Ottertail City Park events are hosted by the Ottertail Business and Community Association (OTBCA), soon to be the Ottertail City Chamber of Commerce, thanks to funding from area businesses, individuals, and funds raised from their annual OTBCA auction which will be held on July 17 at the Ottertail Community Center. This year’s musicians include Mark Christensen performing tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s; an Elvis and Neil Diamond tribute show featuring Todd Anderson; pop/rock band Blue English; Whiskey Business’s five piece band; Slew Foot Family Band at Otterfest; and local favorite, the Flashbacks to close out the season.
“The goal of the music event is to bring the Ottertail community together and offer a variety of free music types for the residents and tourists to come out on a Tuesday night and enjoy some free live music and now theatre,” shared OTBCA president, Ronald Grobeck.
Two “theatre in the park” events have been slated for this summer. The Fergus Falls Funtastics Theatre Troupe will perform a fun melodrama which takes place in a train station on June 12 at 7 p.m. The first 100 attendees will be given a free wooden train whistle. On July 10, at 7 p.m. the Wadena Mad Hatters will perform “Three Nights in Arid Flats.”
Ottertail City Park will also host Otterfest on Aug. 14 and the Ottertail Rod and Gun Club’s demolition derby event on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
Hot dogs, popcorn and sometimes root beer floats are offered at music in the park events with popcorn and soda at theatre events.
“Come out and join us in lovely Ottertail City for some fun free entertainment!” exclaimed Grobeck.
Those interested in getting involved, learning more, or sharing new ideas are encouraged to do so by navigating to the OTBCA/Ottertail City Chamber of Commerce website at visitottertail.com.
