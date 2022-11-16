Front room

The current foyer and "meet and greet" area at the HSOTC.

 Submitted

Located at 1933 West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves the 62 townships of Minnesota’s seventh largest county. The shelter is managed by an experienced, caring staff, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is the only place for the lost, abandoned and neglected animals of OTC to go. Although the current facility is clean and well-maintained, the HSOTC has definitely outgrown the needs. Caring for over 1,000 dogs and cats annually, you can only imagine that the shelter quickly becomes crowded with people and pets, and is lacking in both storage and efficient animal care areas.



