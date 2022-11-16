Located at 1933 West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves the 62 townships of Minnesota’s seventh largest county. The shelter is managed by an experienced, caring staff, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is the only place for the lost, abandoned and neglected animals of OTC to go. Although the current facility is clean and well-maintained, the HSOTC has definitely outgrown the needs. Caring for over 1,000 dogs and cats annually, you can only imagine that the shelter quickly becomes crowded with people and pets, and is lacking in both storage and efficient animal care areas.
One of the most critical needs of the shelter is a designated “meet and greet” room for potential adoptees to get acquainted with the dog or cat they may be interested in. It is always recommended that people bring all family members (including fur ones) to the shelter to meet their future pet but currently, there is NO private place where this can happen. Dogs typically do not show their true personality when stressed or distracted and one doesn’t need to spend much time observing this interaction to understand this to be true. With no other alternative space, all “meet and greet” time is conducted in the entry foyer of the shelter, with the public coming and going. The entry foyer is also often used as a temporary home for a variety of “pocket pets” and the dogs are often more interested in chasing a rabbit than meeting a potential family. The future shelter will showcase two separate “meet and greet” rooms for dogs and cats, as well as an indoor playroom, for when those long Minnesota winter days keep us inside. Dogs are meant to sniff, run, jump, roam and play. The new indoor and outdoor play areas will allow them to do just that.
The expanded lobby area will be warm and welcoming and have a designated retail wall for showcasing HSOTC merchandise as well as supplies that may be needed for your newly adopted pet. And because they welcome all creatures great and small, the new expansion will feature a comfortable and quiet space for pocket pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets and more. A video and more specific updates can be found at www.humanesocietyotc.org/build. Please consider an online donation to the building capital campaign. This is your shelter and they THANK YOU for coming to the rescue.
