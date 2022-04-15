It’s an industry that brought in $1.5 billion in the United States in 2021 — fireworks.
Some fireworks display firms, and other related companies across the U.S., are reporting supply chain issues with certain fireworks needed for upcoming displays for community events, not to mention Fourth of July celebrations.
Susan Skalinski, sales and marketing division with J&M Displays, Inc. that is based out of Minneapolis, says across the industry there have been shortages.
“I don’t know if they’re having postponements or cancellations. Some of our products have been delayed, but at this time we don’t have any postponements or cancellations,” said Skalinski.
As with so many other factors right now, from the economy to the issues getting product, many industries and businesses, including the pyrotechnic industry, are feeling the pinch as never before.
Matt Sutcliffe, owner of Premier Pyrotechnics Inc. of Richland, Missouri, whose company worked with the city of Fergus Falls on previous Summerfest displays, says he has worked for the last 10 or 15 years to have enough on hand to always try to be one year ahead.
“In the industry, I can tell you that there are significant product shortages and logistics issues, both in manufacturing and shipping. Shipping has been a very big concern. Even if it’s available, the expense currently and is rapidly approaching a 500% increase in the last 24 months,” said Sutcliffe.
Sutcliffe also added that 500% is a real number, not a hypothetical statistical number.
“We were paying about $9,000 for the shipping on a forty foot container in 2019, and that price is currently $51,000. Not only has the fireworks industry not been immune to the problem of rising costs in other industries, but might be exacerbated with the whole problem,” emphasized Sutcliffe.
He said they have had a number of customers calling them to ask if Premier Pyrotechnics can do their display, because the company they normally use either doesn’t have the product available, or simply isn’t going to get it in time.
Sutcliffe said they will make it through this year OK, and already have their 2023 order in the pipeline. However, he won’t know for sure if he will be getting everything they ordered until March of next year. He also says he has actually in an attempt to assist other pyrotechnic companies he has sold some of their extra inventory so they can do their shows.
Another aspect Sutcliffe mentioned was the economic impact if the shortage or rising prices continue on his skilled workforce or for other competitors.
The bottom line is that going forward, there must be a solution or lowering of shipping cost and logistics if the fireworks display industry, as a whole, is to survive.