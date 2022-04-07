Believe it or not, weather permitting, the 2022 fishing opener will soon arrive again in Otter Tail County.
Many avid anglers are already preparing their gear and contemplating which species and lakes they should target.
Steve Kubeny, fisheries specialist of the fish and wildlife division, says long-range forecasts are predicting normal to above-normal air temperatures in the next few weeks.
Ice-out should be about average this year; therefore, walleye spawning activities should occur during the normal timeframe in mid-to-late April. Anglers should expect to find walleye in post-spawn conditions by the May 14 fishing opener.
“Male walleye may be actively feeding during this period and will likely be in shallow water areas, while larger female walleye may still be recovering from spawning activities. Generally speaking, anglers should expect good walleye fishing on area lakes during the 2022 season as several strong natural year classes and supplemental stockings have established abundant walleye populations,” said Kubeny.
He says small, shallow lakes are usually popular for the opener because the water temperatures will be warmer and the fish more active.
Areas lakes that DNR said will be popular this year include Walker, Anna, South Ten Mile, Orwell and Fish lakes. Some larger, deeper lakes that presently have strong year classes of harvestable walleye include Star, Dead, Pelican, Sybil, Eagle and the Pine lakes.
Anglers should be aware that there is an 18.0- to 26.0-inch protected slot size limit for walleye on Big and Little Pine lakes. Northern pike should be feeding actively as they spawn earlier than walleye.
Kubeny also shared that most of the large lakes in the area consistently produce above-average sized pike. Some smaller lakes that anglers may want to check-out for nice northern pike include Marion, Wall, Anna, Johnson and Jolly Ann lakes.
Anglers are reminded of the northern pike slot length limit. The bag limit is 10 with not more than two over 26.0 inches and all pike from 22.0 to 26.0 inches must be released. Anglers looking to take advantage of the 10 fish bag can look to lakes like Swan, Dead, East Battle, South Lida, Heilberger and Loon. These lakes have an abundance of small pike less than 22.0 inches in length.
Panfish opportunities may be a viable option if the walleye and northern pike are not cooperating. Many area lakes presently support abundant populations of sunfish and black crappie with good size structures. Several of these lakes include Big McDonald, Little Pelican, Adley, McDonald, Dead, Blanche and the Leaf lakes. Anglers targeting sunfish need to be aware of 19 lakes in the area with reduced daily bag limits.
Kubeny says that the intent of the reduced bag limits is to maintain or improve the size structures of sunfish in lakes that have historically produced quality populations. Lakes with a five sunfish daily bag limit include West Silent, Franklin, Bass, Middle, Fish by Weetown and Fish by Parkers Prairie. Lakes with a 10 sunfish daily bag limit include East Lost, West Lost, Crystal, Deer, Wall, Red River, Prairie, Stuart, Star, Big Pine, South Lida, North Lida and Long by Vergas. The statewide possession limit for sunfish still applies for these lakes.
The largemouth and smallmouth bass angling seasons will also begin on the May 14 opener; however, it is catch and release only until May 28. Most area lakes consistently produce abundant largemouth bass populations.
Anglers interested in smallmouth bass should look to Pickerel, South Ten Mile, North Lida and Lizzie lakes. Anglers interested in a float fishing trip should consider the Otter Tail River, as it has a renowned catch and release only smallmouth bass fishery.
For anglers wanting to try something unique in the area for the opener, Bass Lake in Maplewood State Park is an option for trout fishing. Bass Lake is stocked annually with Rainbow Trout.
Fishing opener arriving soon with an annual event that officially kicks off the season — 2022 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener. The event will celebrate fishing in a variety of ways over several weeks and in multiple locations in the Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation.
"The Governor's Fishing Opener is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and highlight its impact to our businesses, tourism and outdoor economy," said Governor Tim Walz. "We are hopeful that the 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener events will get even more Minnesotans to participate in our state's time-honored fishing tradition."
Minnesota boasts about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year and a half a million who fish during the fishing opener. Minnesotans have extensive fishing opportunities — for a great variety of fish species — at 4,500 fishing lakes plus 3,800 miles of trout streams and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers.
On May 14, Walz will fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake on the Leech Lake Reservation. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the governor to mark this important Minnesota tradition.
The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota's $2.4 billion fishing industry and, in recent years, it has served as an iconic kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season. Prior to the pandemic, travel and tourism generated $16.6 billion in leisure and hospitality gross sales in Minnesota annually.