The effects of an early morning storm that ripped through the center of Otter Tail County were still being dealt with midmorning Tuesday according to Otter Tail Power communications supervisor Rebecca Michael.
“We have outages related to high winds and downed trees,” Michael said.
In addition to a report of nearly 300 Otter Tail Power customers without power in the Underwood area, Michael indicated there were “pockets” of outages in Battle Lake, Fergus Falls and the Otter Tail Lake area.
Lake Region Electric’s Dan Husted, who serves as vice president of business development, said Tuesday morning that as of 10:30 a.m. there were still 2,951 LRC customers without power in a service area that included Otter Tail, Douglas, Wilkin, Clay and Becker Counties.
“At the peak of the outage we had about 5,500 customers affected,” Husted said.
Based on the LRC outage map the storm’s greatest impact appeared to be north of Fergus Falls.
Husted added that LRC had six substations down and the LRC had all of their crews in the field working to restore power.
“This is going to be an all-day deal,” Husted said.
Winds in the range of 60 mph struck between 2:30-3 a.m. along with lightning, thunder and rain.
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a hazardous weather outlook early Tuesday morning affecting both east and west Otter Tail County in addition to Wadena, Becker, Wilkin and Grant. Showers with embedded thunderstorms were expected to pass through the area Tuesday - mainly within the Red River Valley into Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.