The weather is slowly changing and entering into a new and warmer season. Just as the weather is turning a new page, so is David Ellis, with the release of his first book.
Author and teacher, Ellis has always made time to get outside. The proof can be found by looking at his life experiences.
Ellis grew up on a farm just outside of Fergus Falls, which is where his love for nature began. “Being a farm kid was part of the reason why I had an interest in nature all of my life,” said Ellis. “Growing up in the country as a kid on the farm, I watched sunrises and sunsets and I marveled at migration. I watched plants come into bloom and go to seed. I saw the cycles of life … nature was something (my family and I) were close to all the time.”
Ellis taught elementary aged children for 36 years in the Fergus Falls Public School district. Six of those years he spent teaching at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center as a science teacher. He then worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an environmental educator.
Through his years teaching, he noticed the change in children when they would go outside or on field trips. He saw the difference it made to take learning outside.
Now, his love of the outdoors can be seen even more through his current work as a published author, and he is sharing those outdoor experiences with others through his first book, “The Adventures of Boone, All About Me … At First.”
“When you spend time outside, it’s motivating, it’s interesting, it calms you,” he explained. “You find mystery outside. There is wonder outside. There is peace. There’s actually joy and surprise and beauty, all the time.”
He put those concepts in his book. Every chapter is based on a real experience that occurred in Ellis’s life, some to him personally, some to his grandchildren.
“It happened with every chapter. I spent time outside and realized ‘well, I could turn that experience outside into a chapter,’” he shared. “So, I did. There are 17 chapters of experiences outside.”
In the book, Boone, an 11-year-old boy, is having trouble with his behavior. Through his adventures outside he discovers all sorts of new experiences and through those experiences, his behavior, his outlook and his emotions begin to change. Through the power of nature, Boone gains a new sense of wonder.
The book is geared towards adolescent readers in their pre-teen to early teen ages. But, it can also be a helpful book for adults who are looking to get their kids or grandkids outside more often and share valuable time with them.
In addition to the stories, the illustrations are unique — created by missionary Nate Christenson. Christenson’s pen and ink drawings were penned while on missionary training in Costa Rica.
Since Ellis’ writing model is experiencing first hand, more adventures could be coming for Boone ...
Ellis’s writing displays how nature connects humans to something bigger and that it also connects humans to each other. He believes it’s to the advantage of all humanity to get outside more often. So, he hopes readers are inspired to get outside after reading his book.
“If you want to live your life to the fullest, go outside,” he shared.
”The Adventures of Boone, All About Me … At First” can be purchased at Victor Lundeen Company in Fergus Falls or on Ellis’s blog, creatorwords.com.