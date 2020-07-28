Bethel Lutheran Church is poised to offer their sports camp over four days in August at sites in Battle Lake and Fergus Falls.
Because of the threat of COVID-19, the camps will be held outdoors for youth in grades 1-6. The camps will be shortened to two days instead of three. Protocols are in place for capped group numbers in each of the activities, safety procedures, prepackaged snacks and handwashing.
The Battle Lake camp is set Aug. 2-3 on the public school grounds. It will include wiffle ball, volleyball, basketball and yard games.
The Fergus Falls camp will take place Aug. 11-12 on the Bethel campus. It will offer baseball, volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, basketball and yard games.
Both camps are free and both will be held between the hours of 6-8 p.m.
For more information contact Jenny Mathiesen, the director of Children’s Ministries, at 218-736-5654 or email jenny@bethellutheran.church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.