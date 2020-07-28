Summer sports camp

Bethel Lutheran Church will be hosting a sports camp in Fergus Falls (Aug.11-12) and Battle Lake (Aug. 2-3) for children in grades 1-6.

Bethel Lutheran Church is poised to offer their sports camp over four days in August at sites in Battle Lake and Fergus Falls.

Because of the threat of COVID-19, the camps will be held outdoors for youth in grades 1-6. The camps will be shortened to two days instead of three. Protocols are in place for capped group numbers in each of the activities, safety procedures, prepackaged snacks and handwashing.

The Battle Lake camp is set Aug. 2-3 on the public school grounds. It will include wiffle ball, volleyball, basketball and yard games. 

The Fergus Falls camp will take place Aug. 11-12 on the Bethel campus. It will offer baseball, volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, basketball and yard games. 

Both camps are free and both will be held between the hours of 6-8 p.m.

For more information contact Jenny Mathiesen, the director of Children’s Ministries, at 218-736-5654 or email jenny@bethellutheran.church.

