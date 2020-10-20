On Saturday at 1 p.m. a “patriotic” gathering will be held on the lawn of Fergus Falls City Hall, 112 W. Washington Ave., to show support for the president and the flag, honor law enforcement, the military, and veterans, support First and Second Amendment rights, defend religious freedom liberties, and support protection for the unborn.
The gathering is open to anyone who would like to join together as a “family of one nation under God” to “pray America great again.” Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a chair. American flags are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.