On Saturday at 1 p.m. a “patriotic” gathering will be held on the lawn of Fergus Falls City Hall, 112 W. Washington Ave., to show support for the president and the flag, honor law enforcement, the military, and veterans, support First and Second Amendment rights, defend religious freedom liberties, and support protection for the unborn. 

The gathering is open to anyone who would like to join together as a “family of one nation under God” to “pray America great again.” Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a chair. American flags are welcome. 

