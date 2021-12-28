I decided to join the internship program in hopes of getting my EMT certification on Dec 7, 2021. My internship is a little different from others because it is from 6-10 p.m. instead of durning the normal school day. So I was given the opportunity to have my last two hours of the day be used for time to study and get work done for both my internship and other classes. I am currently doing my internship at Ringdahl Ambulance in Fergus Falls. During this internship we learn how to address different medical and traumatic injuries. So far we have learned how to take vitals, perform proper CPR, how to stop bleeding and treat shock. Some of my biggest takeaways from this experience is learning how to treat different conditions and being able to do work and learn skills that I wouldn’t have learned in a normal classroom setting that help me prepare for the career that I want to pursue. Doing this internship has given me a better understanding of what it means to be an EMT, as well as the skills needed to do this job. I believe that other students should do internships because it helps you understand what you want to do for a living while being able to try all different types of work. This internship has prepared me for the future by helping me get farther ahead with my career than I would have if I had to start this class once I graduated, as well as giving me an understanding of what is expected of a medical professional. I am planning on working as an EMT while attending college to further my medical studies while attending college to study nursing.
