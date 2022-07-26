A rural Underwood couple has been named as Red River Valley Outstanding Farm Leaders for 2022.
Mark and Tracy Schoening, who farm south of Underwood in Tordenskjold Township, were honored with the prestigious award for doing innovative practices.
The Schoenings farm primarily corn and soybeans in cooperation with their daughter and son-in-law, utilizing a minimum no-till system. They are also beginning to include cover crops to help improve the general overall health of the soil.
From grass waterways and buffer strips, the plan is to prevent soil erosion and sediment runoff. In addition, the Schoenings are a water quality certified farm.
“We are very honored that they chose us for this award out of all the other operations. To continue the legacy of this — it’s just a real honor,” said Mark.
The Red River Valley Development Association says there are a total of 1,224 other farms in this type of conservation program in the state.
The Schoenings are also active in numerous organizations including the Corn and Soybean Grower’s Association, Farmers Elevator board of directors, Tordenskjold Township board, Underwood School sports boosters and Ag in the Classroom.
They have two children and eight grandchildren. The Red River Valley Development Association includes directors from 14 counties in northwest Minnesota appointed by the county boards of commissioners.
The annual Outstanding Farm Leaders award originated in 1940.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone