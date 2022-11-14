BREWS AND VIEWS

Over the River Holiday Festival fireworks in 2021, viewed at Outstate Brewing Co. 

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) announced that the sixth annual Over the River Holiday Festival is set for Dec. 3, in downtown Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?