The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) announced that the sixth annual Over the River Holiday Festival is set for Dec. 3, in downtown Fergus Falls.
The community is invited to attend the annual community-wide holiday celebration featuring a Santa Fly-In at the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport followed by downtown-based events including retail sales and events, an art crawl featuring Kaddatz Galleries, Springboard for the Arts and the Creation Shop, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Find the Art & Artisan Market, selfies with Santa and reindeer and food and drink vendors at the new Spies Riverfront Park and Market Pavilion starting at 12 p.m. The tree lighting will take place at Spies Park with the fireworks display that can be viewed from Spies Park or Wright Park this year.
A complete schedule of events and details, is available online at overtheriverff.com or on Facebook @ffriver.
FFDRC board member NeTia Bauman said, “The impetus of the event was to drive traffic to downtown and support our businesses, bring attention to our arts community and provide a celebratory event to celebrate community.” She continued, “our board is pleased to bring these events, along with new traditions like the memorial ornaments, to Fergus Falls.”
Over the River Holiday Festival is completely funded by local sponsorships and donations. Businesses and individuals, large and small, have pledged donations to fund this spirited community event. The City of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail Power Co, Lake Region Healthcare, Vector Windows and Dorn & Co. are just a few of the businesses who have committed to this event. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are still available. Service groups or businesses that would like to donate or volunteer, can contact netia@ffriver.org.
The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council is a Minnesota 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation that focuses on vision, planning and development, with an emphasis on doing and a clear focus on the downtown and riverfront.
