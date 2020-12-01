On Mon. Nov. 30, Kaddatz Galleries and the Fergus Falls Public Library hosted a grant-funded, Charles Beck influenced landscape painting class. The class was hosted online and participants were socially distanced throughout the library or from the safety of their own homes. Participants interacted with each other and the instructor, Naomi RaMona Schliesman, via Zoom meeting to begin their creations of two pieces of art.
Charles Beck was a local artist who was well known for his woodcut landscapes depicting the distinct Otter Tail County region. Beck passed away in 2017 but his work can still be viewed at various locations including but not limited to: M State, the Lake Region Healthcare Hospital and the Kaddatz Galleries, where you can also still purchase Beck work.
This particular class channeled the influence of Beck as participants worked on tree silhouettes and sunsets. “Naomi brought the idea for the class to me, which I believe was inspired by an exceptional sunset she witnessed and photographed and which reminded her of the art of Charles Beck, who was very adept at capturing the essence of nature and this area,” shared Jess Torgerson, curator for Kaddatz Galleries.
“The classes are provided through Legacy Grant funding which Katelyn Boyer from the Fergus Falls Public Library applies for. It is from her original idea and initial and continuous grant writing skills that we are able to run the adult art classes for free,” explained Torgerson. Attendees for Monday’s class were provided two canvas boards, paint brushes, masking tape and acrylic paint through the grant funding. They were required to provide very few supplies: a pencil, paper plate, a cup for water and a utility knife, which was an essential tool for the project.
“I had never done the masking tape technique where you trim the tape using a blade,” said one participant. “It was a good hands-on learning opportunity.” Masking tape was applied to the canvas boards to roughly resemble tree trunks and large branches, then trimmed with a utility knife to more closely represent the organic look of a tree before being painted over with an acrylic wash, providing the outline for the trees, which were painted following the removal of the masking tape from the canvas board.
The unique requirement for social distancing put a new twist on the usual gathering of participants, but the Zoom class didn’t hamper attendance or spirits of the attendees. “It was nice to be able to do something enjoyable over Zoom and pay tribute to a local artist by learning some techniques to recreate his style.”
Fergus Falls Public Library and Kaddatz Galleries have collaborated to provide a number of classes, which started with child or family focused classes, but have grown to include the monthly adult classes. Library staff work with the grants and space requirements for classes and Kaddatz Galleries provide the supplies and educational materials necessary for the beginner-friendly events.
“I have been fortunate enough to participate in a few of the classes The Kaddatz has taught at the library. They have always been fun and, in some cases, were activities I never would have tried without the opportunity being presented to me. A good example would be the class last year where you make a quill pen and ink from blueberries. I never would have thought of doing that until the library and The Kaddatz presented the opportunity,” shared another participant in the most recent class. “I would encourage anyone with an interest to check out these grant-funded classes, all you have to do is show up with desire to try, The Kaddatz and the library has done the rest for you.”
