National Assisted Living Week, a week that celebrates the residents, staff and volunteers in the assisted living community was acknowledged Sept. 12-18.
One such individual worth celebrating is Darlene Kutzer, who currently lives at Park Gardens Senior Living in Fergus Falls.
Kutzer, 88, has been painting porcelain for 44 years. Her past and current work is beautifully displayed throughout her apartment. Cups, dishes, plates and small sculptures adorned with her extraordinarily detailed paintings make her home feel welcoming and warm.
She has a small desk, set aside as her painting station, in one room of her apartment. It’s a much smaller workspace than the studio she once had, but it’s enough for her to keep up her talents and decorate porcelain for her friends and family.
Looking at her ornate paintings, one might think she was professionally trained. “I had never had an art lesson in my life,” laughs Kutzer, “the most art I ever had is cutting construction paper in grade school.”
Many years ago, Kutzer was gifted a lovely piece of painted porcelain. Struck by its beauty, she thought to herself, “I’m going to learn to do that someday.” But years of farming and raising four children put her painting aspirations on hold. Finally, when her youngest child was in high school, she decided it was time to pick up the paintbrush.
A neighborhood friend had learned how to mix paints and operate a kiln, and she and Kutzer began painting porcelain together.
Kutzer was naturally gifted and quickly excelled. She went on to join a painters club in Fargo, North Dakota, and painted with them once a month. The dedicated and passionate painters attended workshops and classes at regional china shows and obtained a grant from the North Dakota Arts Association in order to pay for yearly lessons from a qualified teacher.
Kutzer’s work caught the eye of many a potential customer and her hobby quickly became a decent source of income, “I never ever advertised for anything,” she recalls, “but I sold a lot of china.”
She painted porcelain and glassware for weddings, anniversaries, graduations, birthdays and more. She even had the honor of painting a gift for the former governor of North Dakota.
Kutzer keeps a book full of her creations from the past 44 years and one could spend hours flipping through pictures of her porcelain and glassware. Always drawn to the creativity of painting, she says she loves the “idea that you can paint anything.” And with a gift like hers, she certainly can.
