Now accepting applications for January 2022 cohort
Twice per year, before Dec. 10 and June 10, early childhood educators can submit an application to join Parent Aware. There’s no better time than now to get one in for the January 2022 cohort!
Parent Aware’s mission is to help families find quality care and education their children need to succeed in school and life. These child care programs all volunteered to go above and beyond basic health and safety requirements and use best practices to support child development. The experiences children have during their first years of life will shape the adults they become, making it especially important for all children to have access to quality care and early education.
Parent Aware is a voluntary quality rating program with no fee for the early childhood educator. Parent Aware also offers four different levels of star ratings, one to four. Each level has different criteria, and additional training that is required beyond what is expected for licensing. However, their quality coaches and professional development staff are there to support the provider every step of the way. During COVID-19, all visits are performed virtually.
Those choosing to go the full-rating pathway, receive 6-15 hours of technical assistance, ongoing professional development advising services, collect and submit documentation for their rating and receive a rating that is good for two years.
Once rated, early childhood educators can receive a grant ranging from $1,500-$4,000. If they choose to join building quality, prior to their full rating, an additional $1,000 grant is available. Providers can actually complete two rounds of building quality, which is 20-30 hours of coaching, professional development advising services and additional time to complete training requirements.
“There’s no better time than now, to call me and chat about the benefits Parent Aware has to offer for your program,” Alicia Bauman, Parent Aware recruiter, for the northwest district stated. “Our quality coaches and professional development advisors are eager to help make sure you have practices in place.”
Early childhood educators interested in learning more about Parent Aware, can attend a Zoom information session on Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. There will be door prizes for those that listen in! Contact Bauman to receive an application or for more information at aliciab@caplp.org or 218-979-0783.
With few exceptions, any licensed child-care provider is eligible to go through the Parent Aware process and receive a rating. They receive coaching, training, grants, higher child-care assistance reimbursement rates, and the ability to accept early learning scholarships. Over 2,900 programs in Minnesota are rated. A full list of rated programs is available through an online search at ParentAware.org.
Local businesses join Parent Aware
The local businesses who received ratings in Otter Tail County include:
Robin Martineau
St. Henry's Area Preschool
“These early childhood educators have gone above and beyond to provide quality care for the children and families in their programs,” Marianne Smith, professional development advisor, for the Northwest Child Care Aware District, stated.
