A tribute to a local doctor that was beloved by many families in the community, NP Park at 520 South Cascade Street will be renamed Dr. Allen Magnuson Park in memory of Dr. Allen E. Magnuson, a local pediatrician who served Fergus Falls and surrounding communities as a beloved pediatrician with the Fergus Falls Medical Group and Lake Region Healthcare for 40 years.
The Fergus Falls City Council unanimously approved the renaming of NP Park at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dr. Magnuson died on September 25, 2021. The children and families he cared for were very important to him, so the fundraising committee for Project Play, which is in the process of bringing all-inclusive playground equipment to the location, felt this was an opportunity to recognize and honor his life and impact.
The park, directly across the street from Lake Region Healthcare where Magnuson practiced, will benefit and contribute to the wellness of children, which was his life’s work.
At the council meeting Tuesday evening, fundraising committee chair, Sarah Duffy said, “Dr. Magnuson has served so many children and families in our community and certainly this is an opportunity to honor his life. This playground will be an inclusive playground for children to play, learn, and explore, and that’s really what his passion was — children and the wellbeing of children.”
Duffy also gave a snapshot of the status of installing the new equipment.
“Currently we have about $500,000 raised for the project. The playground equipment has been delivered and we’re scheduled to have the installation start as soon as road restrictions are lifted. We’re firming up the final details and we hope to have a grand opening in July,” said Duffy.
The Lake Region Healthcare Foundation, in partnership with Lake Region Medical Group, has established a fund to support their colleague and community hero by contributing to the park renovation in Magnuson’s honor.
“Dr. Magnuson was a steady, calm presence as a member of the medical group for 40 years and was involved deeply in helping our organization and medical staff grow and continually strive for exceptional care,” said Lake Region Healthcare CEO, Kent Mattson. “Together with Dr. Eisinger, they defined pediatric healthcare in this organization and this region for decades. We fully support and thank the city for taking this action to honor Dr. Magnuson’s legacy and the profound and positive impact he had on our community, in particular generations of our kids.”
The community-based project is led by the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis. The new playground will be an American's with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, inclusive playground designed by Landscape Structures, Inc. out of Delano, Minnesota.
The fundraising committee is still seeking donations. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to the City of Fergus Falls, Attn: NP Park Donations, 112 West Washington Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.