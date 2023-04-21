Park Region hosted over 450 members and customers at their 2022 Park Region Annual Meeting and Customer Appreciation Event on Apr. 13, at the Underwood Public School. Doors opened at 5 p.m. with an Underwood Lion’s pork chop dinner served in the commons area. Members and customers then made their way to the gym to register for the meeting, visit with staff and board members, see product demonstrations and more.
Park Region hosts annual meeting
- Submitted Park Region
