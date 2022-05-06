The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Parker’s Prairie man in connection to alleged sexual abuse that occurred over a number of years.
In a release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated that on May 3, Zachary Levi Wittmer, 33, was arrested on 1st-Degree criminal sexual conduct involving a male juvenile over a number of years.
The sheriff’s office stated that the alleged abuse started when the victim was 14-years-old and continued until they were 16. Wittmer was an adult and 9 1/2 years older than the victim at the time the sexual abuse occurred.
It is alleged that the sexual encounters occurred in Douglas County and other locations within Minnesota, with one incident that occurred in Wisconsin, while the victim was traveling with Wittmer to events.
The victim, now an adult, came forward after reading an article in an Alexandria newspaper that Wittmer had recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced for 2nd-Degree criminal sexual conduct involving another male juvenile.
Wittmer has been charged in Douglas County District Court on two counts of 1st-Degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of 3rd-Degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 4th-Degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the matter and will continue to look for other victims that may have had similar encounters with Wittmer.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone