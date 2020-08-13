A Parkers Prairie man was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors three times.
Charles Johnson, 26, was charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to court documents, Johnson admitted to law enforcement that beginning in the summer of 2017 that he had directed the victims to assist him in a sexual act. Johnson also told officers that similar situations had happened two other times.
Johnson is currently in Otter Tail County Jail and if convicted on all six charges, could face over 100 years in prison.
