A property acquired by the city of Fergus Falls, in 1941, that is now part of Adams Park on Grotto Lake, may be sold to a local law firm for new offices.
A letter of intent from J.J. Cline, the president of Fergus Falls Law, LLC, was accepted by city administrator Andrew Bremseth on Apr. 13, of this year.
A recent resolution approved by the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners, at the Aug. 23 regular meeting, paves the way for what is being described as a “small sliver of land” in the park in a parcel directly north of AMP Insurance. The resolution, which was approved, removed a restriction on the tax forfeited property which was originally acquired by the city in 1941.
All of lots 2, 3 and 4, except street/highway, block 1, waters 4th addition to the city of Fergus Falls would be included in the proposed purchase.
The lots are currently restricted to park and recreation purposes through a deed restriction from the State of Minnesota and an easement for Otter Tail Power Company.
According to Fergus Falls City Council minutes from a Committee of the Whole meeting on Mar. 30, the law firm is willing to work towards the removal of these restrictions and cleaning up the easement concerns.
In addition, Fergus Falls Law, LLC at the time stated that they would have the property appraised and would propose a purchase price if they were successful in removing the restrictions and easement.
Bremseth said he is not sure of the status of the easement concerns.
“The way we left it as a city, it is the responsibility of the law firm to get everything removed, have a clean title and then we would sell the property to them,” said Bremseth.
Part of those restrictions were lifted by the Otter Tail County Commission.
Further indicated in council notes from March, is that the parcel is being maintained by the city, but it is not serving as value to the city’s park or recreation needs.
At the Mar. 30 meeting, a motion and second were made to recommend the council to enter into a letter of intent with Fergus Falls Law, LLC to purchase the lots located on the edge of Adams Park with the caveat that all efforts would be made to save as many trees as possible in the proposed project area.
As per the letter of intent, Fergus Falls Law, LLC would hire an appraisal to be done and a purchase price would be negotiated since the restriction from the county’s end is resolved.
However, it is unknown at this time if the appraisal has gone forward or where the easement concerns with OTP are at this point.
Adams Park on Grotto Lake was founded in 1938 with 20 acres of land that was donated to the city. It was named after the family who donated the land. It has also been referred to as Grotto Park, because Grotto Lake is located in the center.