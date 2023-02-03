The all-volunteer Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse is more than just an organization that assists law enforcement, they also enjoy the variety of assignments that they do.
Recently, the posse held their annual banquet and gave out some well-deserved awards. Among the recipients were Lind Albrecht-Norby with 100 hours of service, Jerry Peterson with 75 hours and Dan Cherkas, Mitch Hockett, Barbara Thurman and Jerry Thurman with 50 hours of service each.
The Posse Member of the Year award was presented to Jerry Thurman.
Founded in 1968, the posse started with a need to help find a missing child. The organization started out entirely on horseback.
The current posse consists of horse-mounted, motorized units and foot patrol individuals. They provide security, crowd and traffic control and search and rescue services.
They are present at most of the county’s big events, from fairs to rodeos and festivals in the spring, summer and fall.
Monthly meetings in January through April for the organization include intensive training to prepare members for a multitude of situations they may encounter under the supervision of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
From CPR, to first aid, to extensive training revolving around search and rescue operations, posse members are trained to assist in some very harrowing circumstances.
Another important member of the posse is Christy Bjorgan. In addition to being a member of the posse, she is also the horse sergeant and is in charge of certification courses which include conditioning the horses to not spook at various noises like sirens or gunfire. In addition, Bjorgan manages vaccination records for the horses.
Horses play a key role in some of the searches that members are called to help on and assist with. From elderly people to small children that are missing, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse has seen and done it all and continues to be an invaluable resource to county law enforcement.
More information on becoming a part of the posse is available by calling 218-998-8555, or by visiting its Facebook page at: facebook.com/otcsheriffsposse/.
