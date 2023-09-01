Estes

Leslie Estes, Battle Lake Class of 1951.

 Submitted

The phrase “a life well lived” is used when an individual makes a difference, takes care of others and leaves this world better than they found it. With work in many government, community, environmental and educational areas, Leslie Estes is more than deserving of the phrase. His life was well lived, and will be well remembered, as he is inducted into the Battle Lake Education 542 Foundation’s Hall of Fame this month.



