The phrase “a life well lived” is used when an individual makes a difference, takes care of others and leaves this world better than they found it. With work in many government, community, environmental and educational areas, Leslie Estes is more than deserving of the phrase. His life was well lived, and will be well remembered, as he is inducted into the Battle Lake Education 542 Foundation’s Hall of Fame this month.
Estes grew up in rural Otter Tail County and lived his life making sure the area was well cared for. With a life philosophy of “you can be a part of the problem or a part of the solution," Estes took the problems he saw and made solutions for them. He got involved and gave his time and efforts to enrich the lives of those around him.
He served on school boards for District 133 for five years and District 542 for 25 years. He helped get the students and parents the school and education they deserve in Battle Lake and was an advocate for the district.
Making the school better is just a small part of what Estes did for the area. He started as a farm manager in 1965 for Glendalough Farms before it became Glendalough State Park in 1991. He continued on joining the DNR as the first Glendalough State Park manager. His daughter Tracy Kortlever said, “He took an active role in restoring the Glendalough lodge, built bridges, cleared trails, built campsites and cabins, installed wildlife blinds, built picnic areas and shelter, and his biggest accomplishment was the restoration of almost 700 acres of prairie in the park.”
Estes was awarded with Minnesota State Park’s Mission Award for his work and development of the park. Kortlever added, “He utilized the county sentence-to-serve program to help with these projects, many of them were grateful to get an opportunity to help. He treated them with respect and they respected him.” It is because of Estes and his dedication that the park is what it is the treasure that it is today. He worked continuously with the DNR until 2004 when he retired.
The City of Battle Lake has been impacted by Estes' work and vision for a better future, also. He served as a city council member from 1993 until 1998. A couple years later, his focus shifted and he followed his philosophy of improving something when you see it is needed. He was quoted as saying, “I felt I could be a part of the solution. Over the past years, back when I was on the council, I backed away because I didn’t like the direction the town was going in. Then I knew I wanted to be part of changing that.” Estes became Mayor of Battle Lake in 2000 and served until his death in 2009.
Kortlever explained that while he was mayor, Estes was very instrumental in the expansion of the Good Samaritan campus; a 25 private room addition and Lakeview Senior Living Apartments were constructed and opened. She continued, “Also while mayor, Battle Lake received a $1,111,500 grant from DTED, which went towards a new water treatment system and rehabilitating homes. He was involved with the building of a new city hall, the pier and helped establish the Lakes Area Community Center.” All of those acts have gone on to make the city of Battle Lake a stronger community.
With his dedication toward the school, the state park and the city, Estes also made time to be part of the Otter Tail Planning Commission from 1988 until 2007, Commander of the VFW and member of the American Legion. He was instrumental in the restoration of Inspiration Peak Park, as well.
All of these accomplishments and the motto of helping and serving, are deserving of the hall of fame recognition by the district. But the richest legacy that Estes left behind is his family. They continue to look at their community and see areas that they can find solutions to improve, following in his big footsteps.
His granddaughter, Tessa Grewe, said, “My brothers, Tyler and Tanner, and I are grateful to have the fondest memories with our grandpa, Leslie Estes. We remember all the times he took his John Deere Gator out to give us a ride around town. It was one of our best memories with our grandpa and something we looked forward to every time we visited Battle Lake when we were younger.” His grandchildren also recall how he would take them to Glendalough and feed the deer, something they could feel he took pride in.
Grewe added, “Something we also remember would be how no matter where we went around the area with our grandpa, he always knew someone and ended up in a conversation. We admired his ability to talk to anyone and his presence he brought everywhere.”
With his strong values, gentle spirit and eye for change and improvement, Estes indeed left this world a better place and was a solution to many problems he saw around him.
He is remembered saying, “Our number one resource is our people. Second is the lake and all that surrounds it. My goal is to fight for and protect both of those resources.”
As his daughter said, “And I believe he was successful at this!”
To help celebrate Les Estes with his family, friends and colleagues and to induct his work into the Hall of Fame, a celebration will be held at Stub’s in Battle Lake, on Sept. 30.