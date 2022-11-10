Does participation in school matter in the early elementary grades? Does parent attendance at conferences make a difference? Indeed it does! Both are critical to the academic and social growth for early learners. Parents are key players in establishing strong educational habits for their children.
Participation by our parents at parent teacher conferences is very much appreciated by school staff. As a young teacher myself in the 1990s, I have favorable memories of interacting with the parents of my students when I was employed in the Moorhead Public School system. Meeting parents helped me better understand my students and allowed me to share important information about their school progress. Years later as a parent attending conferences for my own children in Fergus Falls, I mostly wanted to know two things. One, are my children putting forth their best effort and two, how are they treating others?
At McKinley and Adams Schools, we are fortunate to have strong participation at our parent-teacher conferences. Here’s a look by grade level of attendance at fall conferences:
Kindergarten ~ 192 out of 199 students had a parent/guardian attend conferences = 96.5%
1st Grade ~ 158 out of 165 students = 95.7%
2nd Grade ~ 146 out of 157 students = 93%
Total ~ 496/521 = 95.2%
We would be delighted to see 100% participation at spring conferences.
Another, even more important, type of attendance we pay close attention to is school attendance by our students. Our goal for all students is 95% attendance. That equates to missing no more than eight and a half days of school out of 170. Through the first 38 days of the school year, 76% of our students are attending school at a 95% clip or better. In fact, 168 of them, or 32%, haven’t missed a single day. By the end of the year, we no doubt will celebrate some of our students with perfect attendance awards. On the concerning side of things, 51, or 10%, of our youngest students have already missed five or more days of school. These students are on pace to miss more than 20 days, or one month, of instruction. Imagine building a home and leaving out a large portion of its foundation. The learning that our youngest students do is foundational and prepares them for future years of school success. If there are too many gaps in their learning due to repeated years of poor school attendance, future years of struggle await.
School absences come in two forms, excused and unexcused. Excessive excused absences are a hurdle that our youngest students face when their parents too often call the school to excuse their child from yet another day of learning. Poor habits are being modeled and formed in our youngest students who will one day be parents themselves. When our youngest children miss too much school, the onus is on the adult caregiver. The idea of ‘catching up’ is a misnomer. You really can’t duplicate at home what is missed in a day at school. Just how much work can be sent home with a kindergarten or 1st grade student? Not much, since most of what little students learn and how they learn happens through activities, interactions, and projects; not in the form of a worksheet.
Much is expected from our youngest learners. The rigor of kindergarten has increased from years past. Students entering first grade are now expected to know so much more, including reading sight words and simple sentences. Consistent and daily exposure to school on a regular and continual basis is vital for the academic growth and confidence of our youngest students. We encourage all parents to establish healthy habits in regards to their child’s education.