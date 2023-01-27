A milestone was celebrated recently in Wadena by Tri-County Health Care (Astera Health) with a ceremony that celebrated the completion of construction on several facets of the facility.
All the administration, staff members, board members and construction representatives gathered on Jan. 19, in what was called a "passing of the keys" ceremony.
The event took place in the new atrium in the totally transformed campus and essentially was a passing of the keys from project manager at Mortenson Construction Jessica Deitner to Tri-County Health Care (Astera Health) President and CEO Joel Beiswenger.
Beiswenger shared the progress of the construction process, including the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous supply chain issues. The formal groundbreaking took place on May 21, 2021 with the final brick put in place on Aug. 24, 2022. The grand opening celebration for the community is set for Mar. 18.
“This has literally been a task of 1,000 folks plus,” remarked Beiswenger. Beiswenger was followed by Ryan Anderson, chairperson for the board of directors at Tri-County Health Care and Amanda Kimber, surgical technician and staff representative.
The pair expressed gratitude and excitement for the new facility. Kimber was especially excited about the new building, stating that the surgical team has used every inch of space in their current surgical suite.
Deitner, also reflected on the 20-month construction as she spoke of numerous obstacles the team overcame to construct the new building and expressed sadness that her time working with TCHC was ending.
Also, starting on Feb. 6, ReadyCare services will expand. Changes will include new extended hours: Monday - Thursdays 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
Beiswenger stated that providers at the ReadyCare can treat minor conditions like coughs, sore throats, and rashes. Complex issues that require more consultation should be addressed in a primary care appointment. Patients should visit the emergency room for complicated, emergent medical situations.
Learn more about the event and the new Astera Health campus at TCHC.org/Astera
