Three local guitar builders, also known as luthiers, won some very prestigious awards recently at the All Axes show, held in Dilworth.
The show, which was on Apr. 23, featured Maurice Skogen, Jeff Swenson and Justin Ness.
Skogen said the show started in 2018, but because of the pandemic they weren’t able to get together for three years. Skogen was awarded for the “best booth display" and “coolest vintage guitar."
“It’s like a boat show, but for guitars. I build tube amps. I have a little factory north of Fergus Falls and I also have old guitars as well,” said Skogen.
Skogen has been playing since 1965 and has amassed quite a collection.
“I’ve accumulated a whole bunch of neat stuff. At this point in life, I’m retired, so I decided to start my own business. I’ve done this my whole life, let’s keep it going. Let’s take it up another notch. So I have amplifiers I’ve sold all over the country. Austin, Nashville, Colorado, Salt Lake City, Florida, Chicago and Minneapolis,” said Skogen.
Skogen described it as being similar to Orange County Choppers, but with tube amplifiers and guitars.
“It’s the same kind of concept. They come talk to me for usually a couple of hours and we find out what kind of music they like to play, how long they’ve been playing, are they going to be playing in a band or at home? We sort it all out and we try some amps and then decide to have me build them one,” said Skogen.
Billed deservedly as the area's premiere guitar show, luthiers and other instrument builders display a range of vintage to modern guitars, basses, amps and more.
Attendees voted for their favorites and winners awarded across 12 categories including best of show.
Swenson, of rural Fergus Falls, has been doing this for a while and brought four custom built guitars that he built himself. He won for the third consecutive year the top award for “art guitar." He also won “best of show."
“I started out in about 2007. I discovered cigar box guitars and started building them. However, I quickly got bored with those because you can only get so much volume, so much out of a small little echo chamber like a cigar box. So I started building my own guitar bodies. They were mostly just rectangular boxes like larger cigar boxes. Most of them were three-stringed. You can play them with a slide, they’re a lot of fun,” explained Swenson.
Swenson mentions he has learned a lot over the years from the ones that he’s built.
“I like resonator guitars and those typically have an aluminum disc in them that amplifies the sound level. They were invented back in the 1930’s. I’ve been experimenting with reso-phonic guitar building. The guitars I’ve built are totally unique. My theory is, if somebody has already built 50 million Telecasters, why would I want to build another one? When I build a guitar it’s the only one like it in the universe,” said Swenson.
Ness, also of Fergus Falls, brought four guitars to the show. He also brought two guitars from his collection that are vintage guitars that were entered for voting. Ness won for a hollow body electric guitar 1964 Gibson guitar that he had. The other award he received was a category for older instruments and he won for a 1932 Martin guitar from his collection that Ness said had been in his family for generations, originally belonging to a great uncle.
“I am a luthier, which is one that builds wooden string instruments. That’s something I pursued. I went to college and studied for three years through a program about eight years ago. I’ve been building guitars for about ten years total at this point. I used to live down in Minneapolis where I worked for the Nechville Banjo Company, based out of Bloomington, and I used to do their neck construction on banjos,” said Ness.
Ness started playing guitar around age nine and said he was always curious about how they worked. He later studied his art at Southwest Technical College in Redwing.
“Anytime something would break, I would take it apart and try to fix it ... I’ve always kind of tinkered in my own gear over the years,” said Ness.
After working with Nechville for about three years, Ness relocated back to the Fergus Falls area, where he now has his own workshop building acoustic and electric guitars.
The show is not all about winning awards for the three of them. Ness emphasized that it’s a fun community to get together and just share stories, meet other builders and discuss methods.