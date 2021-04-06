New pastor

On Easter Sunday, Roger Sodsod, gave his first sermon as Life Church’s new senior pastor. With a multitude of interests, Sodsod is certain to have a variety of stories to share as he leads Life Church.

Duties: Provides leadership, preaching, vision-casting, and oversight of the staff and ministries of Life Church.

Faith Statement: “We love Jesus! We’re passionate about helping those far away from Jesus come to know him. And we seek to see more of the power and presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives. Go here to read our full faith statement: https://www.lifeonline.church/what-we-believe.”

Most enjoyable part of your job: Seeing people experience salvation, freedom, healing, the empowerment of the Holy Spirit, and a new sense of purpose as they are equipped to fulfill their calling in the Kingdom of God.

Most difficult part of your job: Miscommunication.

Hobbies: Running, weight lifting, motorcycle riding (I have a Triumph sport touring bike), cooking, roller skating, pool, chess, origami, martial arts, movies, reading, watching my son’s soccer games and playing video games with my son.

