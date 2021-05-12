A presentation from city of Fergus Falls engineer, Brian Yavarow, highlighted the process of street maintenance and street conditions in a pavement management overview at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
In an interview-style format, assistant to the city administrator, Lynne Olson asked the questions. Yavarow detailed how they determine which streets are a priority and which ones require less maintenance at the present time.
Titled “Streets 101,” the presentation answered a lot of the questions city residents asked about or commented on to various public officials.
In the initial question, Olson asked Yavarow, “Many people have the perception that the roads in Fergus Falls are the worst anywhere, is that true?”
Yavarow responded, “I would disagree, living in Minnesota and knowing our climate, which has some extreme temperature ranges, sometimes it can be 90-plus degrees, or it can be minus-40 degrees, that's a huge fluctuation in temperature. That’s what really impacts our roadways here. People that drive in other different states use main roads to get to their destination for shopping, restaurants and services. It’s common to find many of the main streets in bigger cities in better condition than a side street or a local street, nationally.”
In a pie-graph chart exhibit, Yavarow explained that each street is ranked 1-100, with excellent conditions being 80-100, good 60-79, fair 40-59, poor 20-39, and very poor 0-19. In Fergus Falls, the projected 2021 roadway conditions rated that 12% of the roadways were very poor, 28% very poor, and 20% fair, 28% are good, and 26% are excellent.
The cost rose significantly, for mill and overlay and seal coating in the city, starting in 2012 with a total cost of $190,000, compared to the 2020 cost of $374,400. When asked why the costs increased Yavaro replied that prices are volatile and have been for the various materials and bituminous pricing.
City Council members agreed that Yavarow would have additional answers to the various questions at upcoming meetings, along with more specific information, to figure out what next year’s budget would look like.
In other matters, a recommendation was approved by the council to set a final cost hearing for the 2021 street and utility improvement project for the Whitford Street and Bancroft Avenue area for June 21. Other recommended actions that will be discussed and decided upon at the next regular City Council meeting include the Rolling Meadows plat stormwater agreement for a conveyance of a stormwater pond and a stormwater maintenance agreement, and preparation of an ingress/egress easement, as well as a Pebble Lake Golf Course delineation and drain improvement project.
The next regular Fergus Falls City Council meeting is scheduled for May 17, at 5:30 p.m.
