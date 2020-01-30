It is important for new readers to strengthen their reading skills and build their reading confidence. Who better to share a book with than a dog who loves a good story? PAWS is a program that pairs students in first through fifth grade with a volunteer dog and their owner for a read-aloud session. Veterinarian technician, Jill Fowler, from Companion Animal Hospital in Fergus Falls came up with the idea after reading about a similar program online.
Participating dogs are carefully screened by a veterinarian to ensure that they are healthy, immunized and a good fit for the program. Dog owners also register as official volunteers with the public library.
PAWS participant Cooper Miller, a fifth-grader, read “Dogman Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pikley to Spyder the greyhound. You might think that Spyder would have been uncomfortable reading about fleas, but Cooper reported, “Spyder liked it a lot, he sniffed his nose in the book quite a bit and it kept his attention.” Cooper’s sister Quinn also read to Spyder.
Serenity Bublitz, a fourth-grader read to Spyder, and recommended that other people sign up for the program too. Caleb Cabrera also participated in PAWS. His father, Alex said, “Caleb is a little trepidatious around dogs, so the more he reads to dogs the more comfortable he becomes with them.” Hazel Jensen had wanted to participate in the PAWS program last summer, but because the time slots filled up so quickly, she never had the chance. This year she was able to participate and had the opportunity to read to Lucy, a 136-pound Great Dane. Hazel commented, “Lucy was happy to see me, that’s for sure.” Brycen Tysdal also read to Lucy and reported that she was a good listener.
Currently, the PAWS program has six human volunteers and six canine volunteers. The PAWS program allows children a fun and comfortable way to practice their reading skills. The program also allows children the opportunity to spend time with a friendly dog.
PAWS events are scheduled for the third and fourth Saturday of each month, provided volunteers are available. Preregistration is required to secure a time slot. Call the library for additional information 218-739-9387.
