The Otter Tail Power Company Foundation will make a couple of families' dreams of homeownership a reality in the form of a grant. The $5,000 grant will help cover the construction costs of the two homes the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity will be building this upcoming Spring and Summer.
The two new homes will be built on Lenore Way on the northeast side of Fergus Falls. The organization is currently searching for families interested in owning a Habitat home.
This is not the first time the foundation has contributed to an upcoming build. In the last couple of years, there were another couple of grants and three heat pumps with three of the homes. In addition, they also donated LED light fixtures and LED light bulbs. Volunteer teams have also assisted with various builds over the years.
Recently, the MN Catholic Daughters selected a Habitat for Humanity in Minnesota to give a $10,000 grant to, and in 2022 Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity was selected. This is the second time in four years this has happened.
The Sunrise Rotary Giving Circle made a recent grant as well.
All in in all, it is shaping up to be a good year for the organization.
More information about the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity mission, becoming a Habitat homeowner or partnering as a volunteer or donor, is available at ffhabitat.org.
