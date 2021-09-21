“Woodstack, One Day of Peace and Music,” an annual Woodstock-themed fundraising concert for the Prospect House and Civil War Museum in Battle Lake is drawing nearer.
Jay Johnson, who runs the Prospect House, is a descendant of James Allison “Cap” Colehour, who was the oldest surviving Civil War veteran in Otter Tail County up until his death in 1938. Colehour started the Prospect House in 1887 initially as a hotel for summer guests. Now, the extraordinary house operates as a museum. As Johnson described, “The Prospect House Museum is a collection of history — local history — that goes back 200 years.”
The name “Woodstack'' was inspired by Johnson’s work as a woodcutter. His huge stacks of wood can be seen piled in the backyard of the Prospect House. “I’ve been in the tree business for forty years and I’ve got one of the bigger wood piles around,” laughed Johnson.
This will be the second Woodstack to take place at the Prospect House. “We did it two years ago and it proved to be so popular that we all wanted to do it again,” says Johnson.
The evening will be filled with tunes originally played at Woodstock, performed by the local band Confusion with special guest Sam Creigh. There will also be games and food provided by Shoreline Restaurant in Battle Lake.
Kristiann Everts, one of the volunteers who helped organize the concert, is looking forward to the fun-filled evening. “We encourage dancing and wearing your hippie attire,” she says. She also recommends attendees bring blankets and chairs to sit on.
The event takes place Sept. 24 from 5-8 p.m. in the backyard of the Prospect House, 403 Lake Ave. N, Battle Lake.
