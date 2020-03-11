Joey Geiszler normally carries a badge for work but over the next two Sundays it will not be necessary. Instead of police work, Geiszler will be spreading the word of the Lord at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls
The 10-year veteran of the Fergus Falls Police Department got ordained to officiate at the wedding of an old friend from his days in the U.S. Army. That step has opened many doors.
“I like to reach people when the time is right,” Geiszler wrote in introducing himself to the members of Augustana.
Police officers are referred to in many ways but Geiszler feels the job of a police officer - protecting and serving a community - is by no means incompatible with the mission of a clergyman. Both are interested in peace.
“I see it as a peace officer helping people in need,” Geiszler said.
Geiszler graduated from high school in Kulm, North Dakota in 2000 and attended Concordia College in Moorhead majoring in physical education with a minor in coaching.
His stint at Concordia was a short one. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and in Washington, D.C., he joined the Army and was assigned to an active duty infantry unit. Following basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he was recruited by The Old Guard stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia. As a member of Alpha Company, Geiszler did presidential honors for inaugurations and other details for heads of state, dignitaries and celebrities. He also had the honor of being a casket bearer for nearly 1,000 of his brothers and sisters in arms.
After signing with the U.S. Army Reserves and switching from infantry duty to military intelligence, Geiszler started his career in law enforcement with the police department in Washington, D.C.
On the home front, Geiszler and his wife, Naomi, had their first son, Nate, and they wanted to raise him closer to where their from.
A job opening with the Fergus Falls Police Department brought him to west-central Minnesota. During his time with the FFPD, Geiszler has served as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer, a field training officer, a detective and is a narcotics officer with the West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. He is currently with the casket team for the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association. In that role he has handled funerals for on-duty and off-duty as well as retired law enforcement officers.
Geiszler has seized many opportunities to spread the word of Jesus at baptisms, weddings and funerals. Experiences in his own family have given him opportunities to witness miracles.
Geiszler wants to bring others “a testimony of my faith” during the two worship services at Augustana and along with it, reach people who are seeking a relationship with the Lord.
