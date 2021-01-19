In late 2019, Church of Peace United Methodist Church launched Peace Pantry, a program that provided care packages consisting of new items to community members who were in need. Since its beginnings, the program has changed considerably, transitioning from a ministry that invited participants to one that is open to the public.
Peace Pantry was started with a $2,500 grant given by United Methodist Church and has, along with the donations of others, sustained the program thus far. The ministry uses monetary donations or the donation of new products to compile items that participants can “shop” for, building a care package that best suits their needs. The products consist of cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene products, baby care products (diapers, wipes, etc.), and more, though food items are not offered. They recently received a few large donations, including socks, towels and quilts, as well as five boxes of goods donated by Dalton FLY Youth, who held a drive to collect the items.
“It is donations like these that really help us continue this very necessary ministry,” explained administrative assistant, Glenda Dale. “Last month we served over 75 families and provided needed supplies to about 120 people.” Donations can be made by contacting Church of Peace at 218-736-6678 or through Facebook. “Seeing people leave with tears in their eyes because they had no clue how they were going to afford everything is so rewarding.”
Peace Pantry is open once each month as is available to anyone from the community who is in need. They are open the third Wednesday of each month, making the date for this month on Jan. 20 they will be open from 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. They are located within the Church of Peace at 1500 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls.
