Within one city block, three events are taking place on Saturday evening in Fergus Falls — a drag show, a political rally and a praise and worship night.
Law enforcement, along with multiple parties participating in the various events, are encouraging participants to be respectful of each other amidst the spreading of misinformation throughout the community and in online social media platforms.
The political rally, with supporters calling the event “Save Our Children, Save Our Future,” will feature Senate District 9 Republican candidate Nathan Miller.
A social media post in support of the political rally occurring at Dr. Allen Magnuson Park on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. is reported to have misrepresented the purpose of the gathering.
In the social media group Rocks and Cows of Minnesota, which shared the flyer for the political rally, it was stated: “We’ve heard that the LGBQT movement are stirred up because of the event. Hope to see many of you there to stand up for our children against their agenda.”
The post, written by Carol Hexum, has been edited to state: “WE will go live on “Rocks and Cows of MN”. Hope to see many of you there to stand up for our children.”
Hexum clarified that the intention of the post was not to create conflict. “It was never about the event across the street (drag show),” she explained. “We can coexist, as long they don’t force their agenda on others.”
The rally’s purpose, as shared by Miller, is to bring the community together in unity to address the loss of innocence of children due to human sex trafficking and sexuality being “pushed on kids way too young,” specially within the school system.
As for the close vicinity of their event with the two others occurring that evening, Miller shared that their event is not being held at the same time as the others and that the location and date were not chosen due to the other events.
Addressing the concern over undesirable behavior being displayed on Saturday night, Miller stated: “Violence is never the intention and not the goal at all. It never should be ... Allowing emotion to rule the day is not wise. Whatever side of the events that are going on, everyone should allow themselves to be wise and have some discernment and be willing to have a conversation.”
The flyer for the event lists Dr. Jeffrey Horak and Debbie Kaminski as speakers, though they have gone on the record to share that they will not be speaking due to personal reasons.
The Fergus Pride Steel Wheel’s Drag Show crew provided the following statement in response to the information being circulated surrounding the events scheduled for Saturday evening:
“As a collective whole in the LGBTQIA+ community, there is no ‘agenda.’ An agenda, by definition, is a list of items to be discussed at a formal meeting. We are gathering as a community to share love and freedom in a space where we can feel safe and welcome to be ourselves. Oppression is not something that should continue to exist in our society. We have never and will never promote violence as an answer. Safety is always the main concern for anyone attending our events — and outside of them. Our doors are always open to respectful and nonoppressive conversation.”
The Steel Wheels Drag Show, which has been hosted locally numerous times in the past, is a ticketed event open to ages 18 and older that has historically sold out online.
One of the Fergus Pride events for 2022, the weekend, including the drag show, is being dedicated to organizer, Krystyne Frandson’s son, Jette Frandson, who died tragically in a drowning accident on June 8. Krystyne encouraged event attendees to “respond only with kindness,” reminding all event-goers that “this weekend’s (Fergus Pride) events are also honoring the life of my son and he deserves all the love and no hate.”
An additional event, billed online as “An Evening of Praise and Worship” will take place at the Higher Grounds Coffee Shop and, according to social media posts, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and “will go as long as it takes.”
Kimberly Bolinske, owner of Higher Grounds, which is not generally open in the evenings, shared that she hosted similar events since opening the doors, but they were halted due to COVID-19 and were now starting up again. Previously, the events were hosted on Thursday evenings.
Bolinske, despite being listed on social media as a host of the event, declined knowledge of the promotion of the evening via a Facebook event.
The cohost of the Facebook event, Stacy Kerwin, declined to share details about the event, stating “we are not looking for attention.”
Jordan Gulbranson of Alexandria, has been vocal on social media regarding the event, sharing the event, flyers and posting a video regarding the event at Higher Grounds, who he does advertising for.
Gulbranson stated, “There is a gay pride event going on,” and “we want to have a prophetic prayer and worship Holy Spirit night.” He later stated, “We’re going to see some things change.”
Gulbranson shared with Daily Journal that he has been working with Bolinske on putting the event together and shared that there would be a lady coming for worship and two pastors coming to speak. He was unable to provide names or topics of conversation for the event.
In light of the events and their close proximity to one another, Fergus Falls Police Department Captain Terry Eldien said that they are prepared in the case that law enforcement is necessary.
“We are aware of the events that are occurring and we do not anticipate any major problems. If there are any criminal acts that occur between individuals they will be dealt with immediately and properly,” said Eldien.
Peaceful gatherings are encouraged.
In the case a safety concern or emergency arises in any scenario, calls to 911 are the swiftest course of action.