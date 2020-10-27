On Saturday, area residents gathered on the steps of Fergus Falls City Hall, displaying solidarity for U.S. President Donald Trump, law enforcement, the military, veterans, first responders, medical personnel, First and Second Amendment rights, pro-life, and respect for the national flag.
The event took two months to organize, shared the organizer, Rev. Dean Kemnitz. “My first priority is to God and my family but is followed by my love for this country. This is a democracy and everyone has the right to their own ideas, but this is primarily a Republican gathering. Anyone is welcome to attend peacefully,” Kemnitz explained.
The assembly opened with a greeting and prayer by Kemnitz, which was interrupted by a bystander yelling at the group about mask wearing. The complaint was met with a response of “walk in fear!” by an attendee. The event continued with a sing-along to “God Bless the U.S.A.” and a tribute in support of law enforcement and the military, including veterans, led by local firefighter and military man, Alex Cabrera. The national anthem was led by local veteran, Jerry Covington, and the group recited the Pledge of Allegiance. A group of speakers then addressed the group, speaking about the history of religious freedom in America, the importance of the U.S. Constitution and its amendments, and the belief that the country is veering toward becoming a socialist nation.
“Until I was 11 (years of age) I lived in a socialist country,” shared speaker Carol Hexum. “I remember going to wait in line with my mother for the food we were allowed to eat for that week or that month. The government told you everything you were allowed to do. The government told you what you were allowed to eat and what you were allowed to spend money on. They even told you how much money you were allowed to spend. They controlled everything in your life. You had no choices. It was living in tyranny. We lived in fear up until we fled socialism to a neighboring country. I came to America as a legal immigrant and became a citizen last year. I love this country and the freedom that I have to make my own choices, especially about religion. We need to stand up and stand firm for our freedom because they are trying to take that away. America needs to wake up!”
The gathering was attended by many area residents, but also had attendees from the Twin Cities and the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, located near Belcourt, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.