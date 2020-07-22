The Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Club is planning its 25th annual peach sale fundraiser starting in August. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward local community projects with a focus on projects that benefit children. This year, the primary focus will be on the splash pad that’s part of the East Block Project.
Peaches, which are brought in from Washington, can be purchased in 22-pound lugs at a time, which includes about 36-42 peaches, for $30. Buyers can place orders with a Noon Rotarian, call Victor Lundeen’s or Olson Furniture Store for information, or visit the trailer behind Olson Furniture Store on Aug. 14. “The trailer will be here on or about Aug. 14, which is a Friday, and we will have those available behind Olson Furniture in the alley,” says Keith Olson, a Noon Rotary Club member and owner of Olson Furniture Store. “They should act quick if they want them.”
Every year, the club orders just under a thousand lugs of peaches for the fundraiser and usually sell out over the course of a single weekend. “This year we may have gone a little bit back because of this COVID thing, we’re not so sure if we’re going to have the exact same turnout,” Olson says, “but we’re hopeful that we will and so we’ll have plenty of peaches.” Many buyers return to the Noon Rotary Club with a number of experimental baked goods they made using the peaches they purchased.
The money raised will go toward youth programs in the area. “We have a children’s reading program that we do through the school system called Josh the Otter, and we also give away dictionaries to (grade school kids),” Olson says. “The main emphasis this year will be on our 100th anniversary and that’s going to be toward the splash pad goal, everybody can benefit from that.”
