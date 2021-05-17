“On behalf of the Fergus Falls Public School District, congratulations to Keith Pearson who was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association,” announced superintendent Jeff Drake. “Coach Pearson is very well-deserving of this recognition.”
The honor followed a successful boys’ basketball season, credited largely to coaching staff as well as team members.
Granted through a peer nomination process, someone, likely outside of the community, nominated Keith for the honor. Derek Abrahams, athletic director for Kennedy Secondary School (KSS), stated, “Coach Pearson is very deserving of this honor. He has more than 30 years of experience with Fergus Falls sports, from student athlete to coach. He has been a part of every state basketball team in the past 30 years, with the exception of one.”
Abrahams continued, commending Keith on his character, expertise and dedication to the students of Fergus Falls.
“I was very honored and humbled by the award,” shared Keith. “There are so many deserving, hard-working assistant coaches out there who just love working with student-athletes. It is truly a labor of love.”
Beginning his coaching career in 1990, Keith has coached multiple grade levels in both football and basketball. Surrounded by athletics throughout his life, he credits influence to many great individuals, including his father, Wally who was also a coach. Additionally, Keith feels blessed to have played for many hall of fame coaches throughout his own athletic career, including Bob Bjorklund, Don Stueve, Steve Atchison and Roger Olson, all of whom taught him many great life lessons.
“Watching these great people work with kids inspired me to become an educator,” Keith explained.
Keith has had many privileges because of coaching including coaching his boys, Drew, Ty and Nic, which was especially meaningful to him, as he feels there is no better way to spend quality time with family. As a result, he is especially grateful for the support of his wife, Michelle, who understands the long hours and dedication it takes to be part of a successful program. To Michelle, he extends special thanks.
“It has been an honor to work with many great head coaches and assistant coaches throughout my career,” expressed Keith. “The bond that develops between coaches and players who spend so much time together is a huge part of why I love my job. I would like to thank all my fellow coaches and present and former players for all the great memories. Go Otters!”
