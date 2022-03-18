Habitat for Humanity Minnesota (HFHMN) is partnering with Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity to put on one of the biggest events the local affiliate has ever hosted. This upcoming July, more than 100 bike riders will travel from all over Minnesota and the surrounding areas to participate in the “Habitat 500 Bike Ride” – a bike ride event to raise awareness and funds for affordable housing in the state of Minnesota.
Since 1993, the “Habitat 500 Bike Ride” has sent cyclists across Minnesota and the surrounding
Midwest annually to raise funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity. After two years of “Bike and Home” events (a virtual riding event), the 30th anniversary ride will offer both “Bike and Home” and hybrid options for participation. Riders from all over the state and surrounding areas will be gathering in Fergus Falls from July 14-17, for a build day and three days of biking. Local riders are currently forming a riding team. Riders, volunteers and staff look forward to joining as a community, both online and in person, all while fundraising for Habitat’s work in their local communities!
Since HFHMN began coordinating in 2002, the “Habitat 500 Bike Ride” has raised over $5.6 million for Habitat for Humanity. In 2021, they raised over $231,000 with more than 150 participants cycling. Funding supports the efforts of Habitat for Humanity across the state, as it
works alongside partner organizations, volunteers, future homeowners and donors toward a world where everyone has a safe, stable and affordable place to live. Riders register, ready to pedal and fundraise for a cause that impacts new homeowners now and for generations to come.
“We know that if you have the stability of good housing, you do better in school, you stay healthier; it starts you on that path that we want every family and every child to have that opportunity,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International.
In fact, 90% of Habitat homeowners surveyed by Wilder Research said they felt better about their children’s future. Over half of homeowners with children said their children’s grades improved after moving into their Habitat home.
The “Habitat 500 Bike Ride” brings together a love of biking with an appreciation for sharing strength and stability in the community. As longtime rider Dick Manny said, “The significance of the mission is my number one reason. It does so much locally, nationally and internationally.”
Rider Tim Dellett shared this community sentiment, “I do all the pedaling myself, but I truly feel part of a larger team that is all working hard for the betterment of the world, really.”
The impact of stable housing reaches beyond each family; it improves entire communities.
“It is the key component in building generational and community wealth and creating thriving communities that support strong economies,” said Emma Kasiga, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development employee and Habitat Minnesota board member.
On July 14, riders and volunteers also have the opportunity for hands-on building at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Fergus Falls.
“I remember a few years ago this little girl was there with her mom and siblings and said, ‘Do you wanna see my bedroom?’ Of course, the house was nothing but studs, but she took me over to it and said, ‘It’s gonna be pink!’”, longtime rider Lilah Aas stated. “As a teacher all my life for my career, I know the importance of having a good safe home. It’s just beyond belief what a difference that makes in the way a kid grows up. That’s a huge impact!”
The Habitat 500 and its community of supporters will celebrate 30 years supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity!