A Palisade man was struck and killed on Highway 78 near the intersection of Round Lake Loop in Rush Lake Township about 5-1/2 miles north of the city of Ottertail on Dec. 5, at approximately 6:31 p.m..
The Minnesota State Patrol, the lead law enforcement agency investigating the incident, stated that a 32-year-old Ottertail man driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and traveling northbound on Highway 78, struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway lane, near Round Lake Loop.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a Highway 78 closure while the scene was being investigated. The deceased man was transported by a local funeral home to the custody of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The pedestrian has been identified as Terrance William Maring, 74, of Palisade.
There are currently no charges pending in the incident, but it remains under investigation.
In addition to the state patrol, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham Police Department, Perham Fire and Perham Ambulance responded to the scene.
