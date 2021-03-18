Kevin Ballard, resident and city council member in Pelican Rapids, is proud to serve the community he grew up in. The father of four is an empty-nester who enjoys staying busy with his various hobbies.
Q: How long have you been at the job?
A: I am starting my fourth term (13th year).
Q: What are your job duties?
A: City councilman.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: There isn’t really a daily routine, we meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, we’re sent out the agenda and pertinent information for the upcoming meeting the Thursday/Friday prior to the meeting so we can be prepared for the meeting.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Probably the most difficult aspect of the job in my opinion is serving in an official capacity in a town the size of Pelican Rapids. I grew up here, I know almost everyone or someone from their family. We’re a pretty tight knit community.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: The most enjoyable part of my job, in my opinion, is serving in an official capacity in a town the size of Pelican Rapids, growing up here I know almost everyone or someone from their family. We’re a tight knit community.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: My hobbies include woodworking, DIY projects, hunting and camping.
