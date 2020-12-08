Pelican Rapids High School is hosting a community dinner this Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will be serving chicken alfredo hot dish, steamed vegetables, breadsticks and a cookie as a pick-up service for any adults living in Pelican Rapids School District 548 for free.
Jessica Kalsrus, head cook at Pelican Rapids High School, is organizing the event and said, “We wanted to do something fun, where we can actually see faces and get meals into the community.” She says they chose chicken alfredo hotdish because it’s one of the students’ favorite meals. “It’s for anyone in the Pelican Rapids School District, not just students and staff and families. We just thought it would be a good way to give people something … everyone has just been kind of down and out during all of this, and restaurants aren’t open, so just something we can do to lift people’s spirits and they can take a Friday night off from cooking.”
Earlier this year, Pelican Rapids School District applied for a grant through the Minnesota Department of Education called the Community Feeding Hub grant. Districts which operate a food service program, 70% of the district needs to be operating as an open site, 40% of the district needs to be on free or reduced lunch and finally the district would need to prioritize adults residing with students in the district.
Rudy Martinez, financial director for Pelican Rapids Public Schools, said, “We met all the criteria, we applied and in mid-October we were awarded $85,000 to run the community feeding hub, which is a one-time spidend they gave us, it’s not supposed to be for a long period of time because it’s not sustainable, and the funds need to be used prior to the end of the calendar year, so by Dec. 31 we needed to exhaust the $85,000.”
The district decided to use the funds to first address food shortages in student homes. This has included providing free meals to both students and parents, whether their students were distance learning, hybrid or in-person. “If you request a meal, the district gives you a meal to take home and then we put one for those parents in that household as well,” says Martinez. “On Mondays, our school is an open site where parents can come in and request a hot meal. We serve both breakfast and lunch, and then again we provide it at no cost.”
Pelican Rapids Public Schools has provided free meals to students through the USDA since the beginning of the pandemic in March, but the grant has allowed them to help parents as well. “The main purpose for this grant was actually to help adults in the same household as students that have food shortages,” Martinez said. “Later on, the grant expanded to any adult in your district that has any food disparities could claim a meal.”
Staff also have access to free meals through the school. “A lot of our teachers are going up and then claiming a meal, which is a really, really good thing for them to take advantage of that as well,” Martinez said.
Since the funds expire at the end of the year and December has fewer school days due to the holidays, staff decided a community dinner would be a good way to use up the excess funds.
Kulsrud says, “Most kids and staff in the high school are super excited to do this for the community.” The high school kitchen staff, as well as some of the elementary kitchen staff, are cooking the meal while six to eight students will volunteer to help hand the meals out on Friday.
“The students can interact with families and it’d just be nice to see some people. It’s going to be non-contact so people just drive through and grab a meal. We’re planning for 800 and then the next one we do we’ll plan for more,” Kulsrud said.
The next community dinner is planned for Dec. 22.
Meals will be available on a first come first served basis, so while it plans to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., it may close early if meals run out. Kulsrud says they’ll see how many meals they go through on Friday to determine how many they’ll need for the Dec. 22 event.
Martinez says, “More than anything, it was a gift to our school district to thank our parents, thank our community members, and just a good way to bring that closeness together during this pandemic.”
