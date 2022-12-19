An intoxicated Pelican Rapids man was arrested following a shooting incident with a rifle in an apartment complex in Pelican Rapids, on Dec. 17.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with other area law enforcement responded at approximately 2:51 a.m. to 100 Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids on a report of five to six gunshots being heard in the apartment building. Deputies discovered a bullet hole on the premises, as well as the odor of burnt gunpowder.
The suspect, Jordan Roy Pierce, 38, of Pelican Rapids interacted with law enforcement while in possession of the rifle before returning to his apartment. The sheriff’s office said residents of the building were then evacuated to the Pelican Rapids High School.
Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was placed under arrest for felony level reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, felony level threats of violence and first degree criminal damage to property.
The sheriff’s office stressed that no one was injured during the course of the incident.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Pelican Rapids Police Department, Pelican Rapids Fire, the OTC SWAT team, Wilkin County County Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the scene.
