Another fatal water accident has been reported in Otter Tail County on South Lake Lida, this time taking the life of a Pelican Rapids man.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a possible drowning June 18, at approximately 1:16 p.m. on South Lida Lake, east of Pelican Rapids.
Investigators determined that 48 year old Eric Fife, 48, had been boating with friends when he entered the water, trying to retrieve his dog which had jumped off of a boat and into the lake.
The sheriff’s office said moments later, it became apparent to his companions that Fife was in distress and struggling to stay above water. A friend entered the water and pulled both Fife and his dog back to the boat and life saving efforts were initiated by his boating companions.
The friends continued providing CPR until first responders arrived at a nearby lake access and relieved them. However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Fife died at the scene.
In addition the sheriff’s office, Ringdahl Ambulance Service, Pelican Rapids Police Department and Maplewood State Park staff assisted at the scene.
